Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Are Going Strong, Will Make It Official Once They Decide To Tie The Knot: Report

For a very long time now, there have been rumours circulating about popular stars Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dating, yet they have not addressed the speculation.
Despite their vacation photos frequently going viral on social media, the couple has chosen to keep their relationship private and away from the spotlight. According to a source cited by Hindustan Times, the two are intentionally keeping their personal lives separate from their professional careers, and will not make it official until they decide to tie the knot.
“Naga and Sobhita have found a happy place with each other, and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. They keep going on vacations together. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare,” the insider told the outlet.
The insider went on to say, “And that’s the reason they don’t post about each other online. They are aware about the emergence of their pictures online, and the buzz. But they don’t want to address it and make it a talking point. They don’t want to divert the attention from their professional work to their personal space. They are not working really hard to keep their affair a secret, but are not eager to go public either.”
Acknowledging that the two stars have been together for quite some time, the insider revealed that “they are private people so they want to keep the affair private as well. They will only confirm the relationship once they get married,” further adding that, “at the moment, they are not thinking of taking that step and enjoying being together.”
Meanwhile, the ‘Custody’ actor tied the knot with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. However, they announced their separation in 2021 through a joint statement, without disclosing the reason for their split. Shortly after their announcement, his name became linked to the 'Monkey Man' actress.