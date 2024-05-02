Art & Entertainment

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Are Going Strong, Will Make It Official Once They Decide To Tie The Knot: Report

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have chosen to keep their relationship private and away from the spotlight.

Advertisement

Instagram
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

For a very long time now, there have been rumours circulating about popular stars Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dating, yet they have not addressed the speculation.

Despite their vacation photos frequently going viral on social media, the couple has chosen to keep their relationship private and away from the spotlight. According to a source cited by Hindustan Times, the two are intentionally keeping their personal lives separate from their professional careers, and will not make it official until they decide to tie the knot.

“Naga and Sobhita have found a happy place with each other, and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. They keep going on vacations together. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare,” the insider told the outlet.

Advertisement

The insider went on to say, “And that’s the reason they don’t post about each other online. They are aware about the emergence of their pictures online, and the buzz. But they don’t want to address it and make it a talking point. They don’t want to divert the attention from their professional work to their personal space. They are not working really hard to keep their affair a secret, but are not eager to go public either.”

Sobhita Dhulipala - null
Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours Of Dating Naga Chaitanya: My Judgments Have Come Down

BY Gurpreet Kaur

Acknowledging that the two stars have been together for quite some time, the insider revealed that “they are private people so they want to keep the affair private as well. They will only confirm the relationship once they get married,” further adding that, “at the moment, they are not thinking of taking that step and enjoying being together.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the ‘Custody’ actor tied the knot with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 2017. However, they announced their separation in 2021 through a joint statement, without disclosing the reason for their split. Shortly after their announcement, his name became linked to the 'Monkey Man' actress.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala - null
Naga Chaitanya Reacts When Asked About Rumoured Girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala: ‘I'm Just Gonna Smile’

BY Outlook Web Bureau

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections In Gadchiroli: Gashes In The Red Sand
  2. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  3. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  4. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  5. Sports News LIVE: Japan Beat India 3-0 In Uber Cup QF; BVB Win Vs PSG In UCL SF 1st Leg
  6. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Kharge's 'Ram VS Shiva' Remark Sparks Row; BJP Likely To Drop Brij Bhushan From Poll Contest
  7. Ukraine War: US Accuses Russia Of Chemical Weapons Use; China Sanctioned
  8. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures