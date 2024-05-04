Dev Patel Apologised To Makarand Deshpande For Cutting His 'Monkey Man' Scene For 'Political' Reasons

'Monkey Man', starring Dev Patel in the lead, received rave reviews. The action drama, directed by Dev Patel, also starred Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande and Sikandar Kher in key roles. In an interview, actor Makarand Deshpande revealed that Dev apologised to him for cutting a scene of the actor in 'Monkey Man'.
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Makarand revealed that ahead of its premiere in the US, Dev informed him that his scene was edited out. According to Makarand, that particular scene was the soul of the film. It represented its central “philosophy.”
Makarand said, “For the premiere of Monkey Man, I went to California. Before that, Dev Patel said he wants to have a word with me. He said, ‘That’s the scene I love the most, but we had to edit it for some reason… for some political (reason)… you understand’ and he just mumbled. I kept on looking at him and said, ‘Dev, wasn’t that scene the philosophy of your film?’ He was like, ‘Oh yes, man, but you will still like your role, I am sorry, but you will like it.'”
He further said, ''When I saw the film, I said no problem. But I know that scene — wog ahar rehta toh kya maza aata. It had that punch, an edited scene won’t matter to the audience, but it matters to the actor. In my understanding, it was the rooh (soul) of the film, it may not be for Dev. It is getting a lot of critical acclaim, might in the Oscar race later and is like their Satya''.
'Monkey Man' is still awaiting its release in India. The film was supposed to release on April 19 in India, but there has been a delay. It seems we have to wait till it gets clearance from the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification).