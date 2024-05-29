Canadian DJ Deadmau5 To Perform After 10 Years In Mumbai In July

In a career spanning over two decades, deadmau5 has earned six Grammy nominations besides having a massive impact on the EDM culture. He has also collaborated with Indian Bhangra legend Daler Mehndi. Commenting on returning to India, deadmau5 said, “I am thrilled to be back in India after a decade and perform for my Indian fans after such a long time. The energy and love of the Indian crowd are truly unmatched and I cannot wait to share this special moment with all of you."