Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Box Office: ‘Drishyam 2’ Continues Its Magnificent Run, ‘Bhediya’ Loses Ground On First Monday

‘Drishyam 2’ and ‘Bhediya’ are battling it out at the domestic box office, with the latter underperforming in front of Ajay Devgn-Tabu starrer.

Weekend box office collections of Drishyam 2 and Bhediya
Weekend box office collections of Drishyam 2 and Bhediya Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 6:07 pm

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'Drishyam 2' has already crossed over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box-office, and now, it is moving towards the Rs 150 crore mark. 

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is continuing its magnificent run at the box office. “#Drishyam2 continues its MAGNIFICENT RUN, packing an impressive number on [second] Mon… Target ₹ 200 cr+ is very much achievable… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr. Total: ₹ 149.34 cr. #India biz.,” Adarsh tweeted. 

He revealed that in the second weekend, 'Drishyam 2' collected Rs 7.87 crore on Friday followed by 14.05 crore on Saturday, and Rs 17.32 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film collected Rs 5.44 crore, taking the overall collections of the film to Rs 149.34 crore. Clearly, by Tuesday, the film will cross the Rs 150 crore mark.

‘Drishyam 2’, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has broken many records since its release. The film, which is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, serves as a sequel to the 2015 film ‘Drishyam’, which was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film. It also stars Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer creature comedy 'Bhediya' minted Rs 12 crore worldwide on day one of its release on November 25, has now slowed down. After witnessing a fantastic upward trend with Saturday, the film collected Rs 7.48 crore on Friday, 9.57 crore on Saturday, and Rs 11.50 crore on Sunday at the domestic box office. On Monday, the film collected a mere Rs 3.85 crore, taking the overall collections to Rs 32.40 crore.

Adarsh tweeted, “#Bhediya should’ve performed better on the crucial Mon to cover lost ground… Needs to stay steady on remaining weekdays… Lack of major opposition [till #Avatar] can prove advantageous… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 32.40 cr. #India biz.”

Set in Arunachal Pradesh, it features a young man named Bhaskar (played by Varun), who gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and starts transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. He along with his friends then try to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Bhediya’ also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla.

Related stories

Box Office: ‘Drishyam 2’ Inches Closer To Rs 150 Crore Mark, ‘Bhediya’ Fares Decent On First Weekend

'Drishyam 2' Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's Film Enters 100 Crore Club

‘Drishyam 2’ Box Office Day 6: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100-Crore Mark

Tags

Art & Entertainment Drishyam-2 Ajay Devgn Tabu Akshaye Khanna Abhishek Pathak Nishikant Kamat Drishyam Bhediya Varun Dhawan Kriti Sanon
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live