Box Office: ‘Drishyam 2’ Continues Its Magnificent Run, ‘Bhediya’ Loses Ground On First Monday

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'Drishyam 2' has already crossed over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box-office, and now, it is moving towards the Rs 150 crore mark.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is continuing its magnificent run at the box office. “#Drishyam2 continues its MAGNIFICENT RUN, packing an impressive number on [second] Mon… Target ₹ 200 cr+ is very much achievable… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr. Total: ₹ 149.34 cr. #India biz.,” Adarsh tweeted.

#Drishyam2 continues its MAGNIFICENT RUN, packing an impressive number on [second] Mon… Target ₹ 200 cr+ is very much achievable… [Week 2] Fri 7.87 cr, Sat 14.05 cr, Sun 17.32 cr, Mon 5.44 cr. Total: ₹ 149.34 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/6v5ViMGQ6G — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2022

He revealed that in the second weekend, 'Drishyam 2' collected Rs 7.87 crore on Friday followed by 14.05 crore on Saturday, and Rs 17.32 crore on Sunday. On Monday, the film collected Rs 5.44 crore, taking the overall collections of the film to Rs 149.34 crore. Clearly, by Tuesday, the film will cross the Rs 150 crore mark.

‘Drishyam 2’, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has broken many records since its release. The film, which is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, serves as a sequel to the 2015 film ‘Drishyam’, which was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film. It also stars Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer creature comedy 'Bhediya' minted Rs 12 crore worldwide on day one of its release on November 25, has now slowed down. After witnessing a fantastic upward trend with Saturday, the film collected Rs 7.48 crore on Friday, 9.57 crore on Saturday, and Rs 11.50 crore on Sunday at the domestic box office. On Monday, the film collected a mere Rs 3.85 crore, taking the overall collections to Rs 32.40 crore.

Adarsh tweeted, “#Bhediya should’ve performed better on the crucial Mon to cover lost ground… Needs to stay steady on remaining weekdays… Lack of major opposition [till #Avatar] can prove advantageous… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 32.40 cr. #India biz.”

#Bhediya should’ve performed better on the crucial Mon to cover lost ground… Needs to stay steady on remaining weekdays… Lack of major opposition [till #Avatar] can prove advantageous… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr, Mon 3.85 cr. Total: ₹ 32.40 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/12UjbGyq8b — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 29, 2022

Set in Arunachal Pradesh, it features a young man named Bhaskar (played by Varun), who gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and starts transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. He along with his friends then try to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Bhediya’ also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla.