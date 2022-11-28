Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Box Office: ‘Drishyam 2’ Inches Closer To Rs 150 Crore Mark, ‘Bhediya’ Fares Decent On First Weekend

The combined weekend collection of ‘Drishyam 2’ and ‘Bhediya’ stands at Rs 67.79 crore, which is great for a non-holiday period.

Weekend box office collections of 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bhediya'
Weekend box office collections of 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bhediya' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 4:19 pm

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'Drishyam 2' has already crossed over Rs 100 crore at the domestic box-office, and now, it is closely inching towards the Rs 150 crore mark. 

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is continuing its dream run at the box office. “Difficult to guesstimate *lifetime biz* since it refuses to slow down... SUPER-HIT, heading towards BLOCKBUSTER tag,” Adarsh tweeted. 

He revealed that in the second weekend, 'Drishyam 2' collected Rs 7.87 crore on Friday followed by 14.05 crore on Saturday, and Rs 17.32 crore on Sunday. The overall collections of the film now stand at Rs 143.90 crore. Clearly, by day 10 at the box office, the film will cross the Rs 150 crore mark.

‘Drishyam 2’, helmed by Abhishek Pathak, has broken many records since its release. The film, which is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name, serves as a sequel to the 2015 film ‘Drishyam’, which was adapted from the eponymous 2013 Malayalam film. It also stars Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Rajat Kapoor.

Meanwhile, ‘Drishyam 2’ is now facing competition from ‘Bhediya’ at the box office. The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer creature comedy minted Rs 12 crore worldwide on day one of its release on November 25, and followed it up with a fantastic upward trend with Saturday. The film collected Rs 7.48 crore on Friday, 9.57 crore on Saturday, and Rs 11.50 crore on Sunday at the domestic box office. The overall collections now stand at Rs 28.55.

Adarsh tweeted, “#Bhediya posts a DECENT TOTAL in its opening weekend… Witnesses growth on Day 3… However, #D2 wave has affected its #BO earnings… Needs to have a strong run on weekdays to consolidate its status… Fri 7.48 cr, Sat 9.57 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 28.55 cr. #India biz.”

Set in Arunachal Pradesh, it features a young man named Bhaskar (played by Varun), who gets bitten by a wolf in the forest and starts transforming into a shape-shifting werewolf. He along with his friends then try to find a cure and uncover an age-old mystery.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Bhediya’ also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Saurabh Shukla.

