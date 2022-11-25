'Drishyam 2' Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's Film Enters 100 Crore Club

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's crime-thriller 'Drishyam 2' is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which was released on November 18, has entered the 100-crore club within seven days.

On the seventh day of its release, the film earned Rs 8.62 crore and the total collection of the Abhishek Pathak-directorial now stands at Rs 104.66 crore.

First Week Collection Breakdown

1st Friday: 15.38 crore

1st Saturday: 21.59 crore

1st Sunday: 27.17 crore

1st Monday: 11.87 crore

1st Tuesday: 10.48 crore

1st Wednesday: 9.55 crore

1st Thursday: 8.62 crore

Grand Total: 104.66 crore

Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the lead, the second installment of Drishyam sees an addition to the cast with Akshaye Khanna making a smashing entry as another cop.

The film brings back Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav as Ajay's on-screen family. While the first installment was helmed by the late director Nishikant Kamat, Drishyam 2 has been directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Amidst its successful run at the box office, Pathak talked about how the Hindi version has managed to do well despite the criticisms revolving around remakes in Bollywood. The Malayalam version stars Mohanlal, who is considered one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the director opined that the credit for Hindi version's popularity would partially be on Ajay Devgn.

''Without us doing anything, every year on October 2, there are memes about Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. It’s fun. Mohanlal sir is a great actor, a very established actor but the Hindi audiences relate Drishyam somewhere more with Vijay Salgaonkar and Ajay Devgn,'' he said.

He further said, ''And even though the Malayalam sequel was out, many people didn’t watch it as they wanted to see the Hindi version first. That is because they relate so much with Ajay sir. The Malayalam Drishyam is a brilliant film but they somewhere chose to hold on till the Hindi version was released''.