Outlook.com
Bob Saget Died Of Head Trauma, Says Family

Comedian Bob Saget, who was discovered dead in a hotel room last month, died of head trauma, according to his family.

Bob Saget Died Of Head Trauma, Says Family
Stand-up comedian Bob Saget Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 12:25 pm

Bob Saget died last month as a result of an accidental strike to the head, his family stated in a statement Wednesday. The comedian and 'Full House' actor was discovered dead in a hotel room in Florida on January 9. He'd been in the neighbourhood the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The Orange County, Florida, medical examiner's office did not immediately respond to a message requesting information about their investigation Wednesday night.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget)

Saget, 65, was discovered on a hotel bed with no evidence of foul play, officials said last month. After Saget failed to check out, a hotel security guard entered the room and phoned 911 when he discovered him lifeless. Deputies and paramedics arrived at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and declared him dead.

Saget was best known for his roles on 'Full House' as devoted single dad Danny Tanner and as the wisecracking presenter of America's Funniest Home Videos.

Saget was on tour with his 'I Don't Do Negative Comedy' Tour. He rejoiced online after receiving great crowd reactions to his performances Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort region. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he'd posted Saturday on Instagram.

Saget's passing elicited an outpouring of love from fans and colleagues, who remembered him as both hilarious and wonderfully compassionate.

In the report, the family said it has been overwhelmed with "the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans" and were comforted by it. “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” his family said.

Saget had three kids from a previous marriage and was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bob Saget Comedian Comedy Death Hollywood Actor/Actress Stand-up Comedian
