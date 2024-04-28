Art & Entertainment

Bipasha Basu Celebrates Two Anniversaries: Day We Legally Became Husband-Wife; Day We Did Pheras

Actress Bipasha Basu explained how she confuses everyone by celebrating two anniversaries with her husband, Karan Singh Grover.

Instagram
Bipasha Basu with her husband Karan Singh Grover. Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actress said that she prefers to celebrate the day when the couple legally became husband and wife, which falls on April 28, as well as April 30, the day they had their pheras.

Bipasha took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring her and Karan in Indian attire.

The actress wrote: "Every year, I confuse all. I like to celebrate my official wedding anniversary… The day we legally became husband and wife, that is April 28."

"And the actual anniversary, which is on April 30… when we did our pheras. Thank you all for your wishes," she added.

Bipasha and Karan fell in love on the sets of their 2015 film 'Alone'. They got married in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in 2022.

