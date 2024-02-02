Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Reveals His Mother Felt She Was ‘Wrong’ After She Spoke Against Ankita Lokhande

TV actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain wrapped up their journey in ‘Bigg Boss 17’ recently. The two were often the cynosure of everyone’s eyes, considering they often fought with each other. And their constant arguments and making up led Vicky’s mother Ranjana Jain accusing Ankita of hitting her son. She even expressed her disapproval of Vicky marrying Ankita, which left the viewers shocked.
Now, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vicky defended her mother saying that his and Ankita’s actions were responsible for making his mother feel that way. However, he did stop his mother from speaking to the paparazzi after the show was over.
He said, “It was that moment between a son and a mother where I just wanted to be honest that, ‘I don’t trust you with what you say. You please don’t say anything’. I have learnt in Bigg Boss that there is a difference between context and statement.”
The former ‘Bigg Boss 17’ contestant added that since his mother doesn’t belong to the entertainment industry, she is not aware of the ‘repercussions’ of what she was saying to the media. But he did tell her, “Koi zaroorat nahi hai ye sab bolne ki (There is no need to say all of this).”
Nonetheless, Vicky believes that what his mother said was due to their fights on the show.He said, “She should not have felt the emotion because of which she said whatever she said. Somewhere, we are also responsible for making her feel like that. If we would not have done that, she would not have felt that emotion. What we should have kept in check, we didn’t and that had consecutive effects.”
And Vicky stated that he did tell his mother that what she said was wrong. “I even told my mother, ‘Aapko ye kehna hi nahi chahiye tha, koi baatein hi nahi thi, aapko sochna hi nahi tha iss line mein (You should not have said that only. There was nothing like that. You should not have even thought in that direction).’ I told her that she need not get so impatient and I could have explained everything once I was out.”
He signed off by saying that his mother realised what she did was wrong. “She was also quite sad about the things she said. She felt and realised she should not have certain things. She thought, ‘Durr rehna hi theek hai (It is better to stay away from this)’”
While Ankita Lokhande ended up in the fourth position and lost the trophy to Munawar Faruqui, Vicky was evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted show before her.