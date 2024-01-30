Actress Ankita Lokhande made it to the Top 5 of Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, but she did not take the trophy home. She was the second person to be evicted in the grand finale. After her eviction, her husband Vicky Jain, who was also part of the show, shared a series of photos and wrote a message for her. The two certainly caught all the attention this season due to their relationship, their constant fights and making up.
Vicky Jain Shares Message For Ankita Lokhande Post ‘BB17’ Finale: You Did The Jains’ And Lokhandes’ Proud
Vicky Jain posted an encouraging message for wife Ankita Lokhande after she was evicted from 'Bigg Boss 17’.
In his social media post, Vicky wrote, "Ankita, you did the Jains’ & the Lokhandes’ proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai you were the best and I’m sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye (sic) (I am sure your fans and friends are proud of you)." Check it out here:
Ankita Lokhande's eviction from 'Bigg Boss 17' certainly was a surprise for all her fans, and especially for her husband Vicky Jain. Host Salman Khan too praised her journey on the show, and said, "I am shocked. I thought you would become the winner. I am shocked that you are not. I don’t know what has happened when you have come out of the house. The whole team is shocked."
Meanwhile, a day after the finale, Ankita took to Instagram to share a string of videos and pictures from the grand finale stage. She wrote, “A journey to be remembered & cherished forever! Thank you @beingsalmankhan for your kind words. Thank you @officialjiocinema @colorstv @endemolshineind for giving me this opportunity.”
After the grand finale, she had to face a mob of fans and media in distress who were in shock after her eviction. Ankita gracefully left the show, and mentioned that she has no regrets and emphasised the importance of family.
While Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui made it to the top two, it was Munawar who took home the trophy along with Rs 50 Lakhs and a car.