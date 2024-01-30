Vicky Jain Shares Message For Ankita Lokhande Post ‘BB17’ Finale: You Did The Jains’ And Lokhandes’ Proud

Actress Ankita Lokhande made it to the Top 5 of Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, but she did not take the trophy home. She was the second person to be evicted in the grand finale. After her eviction, her husband Vicky Jain, who was also part of the show, shared a series of photos and wrote a message for her. The two certainly caught all the attention this season due to their relationship, their constant fights and making up.