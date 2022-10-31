Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Big B Walks The Ramp On Request Of 'KBC 14' Contestant

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan walked the ramp along with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant and former Miss Odisha's first runner-up, Pooja Tripathy, on her request.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Instagram

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 2:17 pm

She called it "lion walk" and not "catwalk" as she wanted to make it look more graceful with the host.

Pooja also spoke about the efforts her parents put into her education. Her mother mortgaged her gold ring so that she could participate in 2014's Ms Odisha beauty pageant. She also handed over a cheque for Rs 3,20,000 to her father as a tribute for his hard work to fulfill her dreams.

Pooja said: "Everything about KBC was so surreal. It still feels like a dream. I feel elated when I recall my moments on the show. The fact that I was able to give my cheque to my father as a tribute and walk with Mr Bachchan have been my best achievements which will stay with me forever".

She added: "I cannot imagine my episode to have gone more perfectly. It is a time that I will always cherish." As part of 'Asha Abhilasha' week of 'KBC 14', all the wishes of the contestants will be fulfilled by the host and he will be seen talking to the family members of the contestants on their wish or walking the ramp.

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Hindi Hindi Cinema Mumbai City Entertainment KBC 14 Amitabh Bachchan Mumbai
