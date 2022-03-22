Beyoncé in Talks To Perform Her Nominated Track From 'King Richard' At Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022 could turn out to be extra special for Beyonce fans considering the singer is not only nominated for her first Academy Award but also because reports suggest she may be performing at the ceremony. According to Variety, the singer may perform her Best Original Song nominated track at the 94th Academy Awards to be held on March 27.

The singer who will be competing in the Best Original Song category for 'Be Alive', co-written with artist Dixson for Will Smith's film, 'King Richard', is reportedly being approached for a performance at the coveted ceremony as well. The singer's fans may be in for a treat as it is being rumoured that the singer could even open the show with a live broadcast of her performance from Tennis courts in Crompton, California.

The performance from the Tennis court could additionally honour the work of sports legends Venus and Serena Williams who are the producers of ‘King Richard’, a film that is dedicated to their father's contribution in shaping up their sports careers.

As for the singer's performance, the singer has previously performed at the Oscars ceremony in 2005, in 2007, and last in 2009. While it hasn't been confirmed yet, if a live performance isn't possible, there are also chances that the singer will make a pre-taped performance.

The first time Academy Award nominee will be competing at Oscars 2022 alongside Billie Eilish for ‘No Time To Die’, Lin-Manuel Miranda for ‘Encanto’, Diane Warren for ‘Four Good Days’, and Van Morrison for ‘Belfast’ in the Best Original Song category.