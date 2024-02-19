The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) faced a severe backlash from Matthew Perry's fans on social media for not including him in the BAFTA Film Awards In Memoriam segment. BAFTA has now reacted to it. Read on to know.
'Friends' actor passed away in October last year at his residence in Los Angeles. He was snubbed at the tribute – set to a special arrangement of Cyndi Lauper’s 'Time After Time', performed by Hannah Waddingham. This didn't go down well with the netizens and they slammed the British Academy’s decision on X platform, as per PEOPLE.
One user wrote, "You can't make this stuff up'' while another wrote, "#Matthewperry why wasn't he mentioned in he baftas?????" "#BAFTA what happened to Matthew Perry in your memoriam. I know he's famous for TV Friends, but he did films too - shocking mistake ...", wrote one on X platform.
A spokesperson for BAFTA spoke about Matthew's omission from the tribute. The spokesperson told PEOPLE, "I can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards."
BAFTA also confirmed it on their X platform. "Matthew Perry will be remembered in this year's TV Awards ceremony," they wrote and also shared the link to the academy's online tribute to the 'Friends' actor, as reported by PEOPLE.
For the unversed, Perry who died at the age of 54 was recently included in the In Memoriam segment of 2023 Emmy Awards last month. Matthew's image was displayed as Charlie Puth performed his 2015 chartbuster, 'See You Again', and it was mixed with 'Friends' theme song, 'I'll Be There for You'.
The 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday, February 18. The ceremony was hosted by actor David Tennant. Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone presented an award in the Best Film Not In The English Language category. Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' and Yorgos Lanthimos 'Poor Things' were the big winners. Nolan's film took home seven awards.