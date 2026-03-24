Did Badshah Marry Isha Rikhi In A Private Ceremony? Check Out Viral Wedding Photos And Video

Summary of this article
Badshah and Isha Rikhi sparked wedding rumours after her mother Poonam Rikhi shared photos and videos from the wedding.
Badshah and Isha had been reportedly dating for almost four years.
Neither Badshah nor Isha has issued any statement on their wedding.
Amidst the Tateeree row, singer-rapper Badshah has sparked wedding rumours after his wedding pics with Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi have gone viral. Badshah's wedding speculations intensified after Isha’s mother, Poonam, shared a series of pictures and a video from the wedding on her Instagram handle, suggesting that the two have tied the knot. In the pics, Badshah and Isha posed as husband and wife. The video showed both performing the wedding rituals.
Badshah marries Isha Rikhi
In the pics, Badshah can be seen wearing a brown kurta along with a golden saafa, while Isha is seen in a traditional red salwar kameez with a dupatta of the same colour. She completed her look with choodas, kaleeres and gold jewellery. In some pics, the newlyweds are seen with wedding garlands. They were all smiles as they posed for the pics.
Sharing the pics, Isha’s mother wrote, "God bless you 🙌 🧿❤️ (sic)"
She also shared a video where Badshah and Isha are seen taking pheras.
Neither Badshah nor Isha has issued any statement regarding the viral wedding pics.
Badshah and Isha’s relationship
Badshah and Isha had been reportedly dating for almost four years. They are rumoured to have met at a party through one of their mutual friends and fell in love with each other.
Who is Isha Rikhi?
Isha Rikhi, a Punjabi actress, made her debut in 2013 with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, which starred Sippy Gill and Om Puri. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Nawabzaade with Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.
About Badshah's first marriage
For those unaware, this is Badshah's second marriage. He was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They parted ways in 2020. Both have a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.
Earlier, on the podcast Prakhar Ke Pravachan, Badhshah, while talking about his strained relationship with Jasmine, the rapper said, "We both tried everything. We tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often as she lives in London."