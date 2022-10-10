Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Tahira Kashyap: I Had Breast Cancer, But I Can’t Say My Problem Is Bigger Than Someone Who's Having Financial Or Relationship Problem

Tahira Kashyap shared the stage recently with renowned American psychiatrist Dr Robert Waldinger at 'The Circle Of Happiness.' She spoke up about being a breast cancer survivor.

Tahira Kashyap
Tahira Kashyap instagram.com/tahirakashyap

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 7:40 pm

Tahira Kashyap has always been vocal about her journey with breast cancer. Recently, in an initiative aimed towards community building called ‘The Circle Of Happiness’, she shared the stage with eminent American psychiatrist Dr Robert Waldinger, who is the director of the longest study on happiness conducted by Harvard, and India's first paraplegic DJ, Varun Khullar on 'Finding Happiness Through Hardship & Struggle' in Mumbai.

Talking about the event, Tahira Kashyap said, "It is an absolute delight to share a stage with Dr Waldinger and Varun. I did have breast cancer. But I cannot say that my problem is bigger than someone who's having a financial problem or a relationship problem. Problems aren't bigger or smaller, it all depends upon one's life state. If a person's life state is strong, they can brave any situation. I also practice Nichiren-Buddhism where the significance of each life is given a lot of prominence. Of course, we cannot brush the problem under the carpet but we can deal with it in a positive manner with a change of perspective."

Adding to the same thought Varun Khullar further added, "When I met with an accident, I used to question, 'Why me?' But once I accepted everything, things changed."

Dr Robert Waldinger further added, "We wrongly consider ageing as a process of decline but as we grow older, we get better at doing things."

Coming back to Tahira Kashyap, it is breast cancer awareness month and she has always championed awareness regarding early detection and continues to emancipate women all around the world to speak up, share and own their journeys.

On the work front, Tahira Kashyap has also recently completed directing her first feature film 'Sharmajee Ki Beti.' The film is set to release soon.

