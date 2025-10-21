Ayan Mukerji Quits Dhoom 4, Now Working On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Brahmastra 2 - Report

Ayan Mukerji is reportedly not directing Yash Raj Films' Dhoom 4
He has quit the film following discussions with Aditya Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor
Ayan's last movie as a director was War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. It tanked at the box office
There have been reports of Aditya Chopra and Ayan Mukerji teaming up for Dhoom 4. But the latest report claims that Ayan has stepped back as director of the upcoming Yash Raj Films-backed project due to creative differences. According to the report, he has quit the movie following discussions with YRF and Ranbir Kapoor.
Why Ayan Mukerji exited Dhoom 4
Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying that Ayan thinks that films like War 2 and Dhoom 4 were never meant for him, and he wants to explore projects that have "romance, drama with spectacle vibes and storytelling."
The source added, "Ayan was just executing what was written on paper by Shridhar Raghavan, and had little say on the script and screenplay. He does not want to be on another journey of just execution, as he is a passionate filmmaker who prefers to exclusively work on the written material and bring more to the screen than what's written."
The source also informed that he left the project after having conversations with Chopra and Kapoor. Both understood Ayan's point of view, and they parted ways on the right note.
"Ayan is now working on Brahmastra 2 and will take the film on floors in 2026. The writing work is concluded, and some polishing is going on during his stay in the Himalayas," added the source.
Aditya Chopra is considering a new director for the film. "Insiders at YRF have also suggested that the boss direct the new Dhoom film himself, as Ranbir has already allotted his dates for the new Dhoom film," the source said.
It would be interesting to see who YRF hires as director for the fourth instalment of Dhoom.
Ayan Mukerji's last directorial was YRF's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The spy drama tanked at the box office.