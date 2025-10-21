Ayan Mukerji Quits Dhoom 4, Now Working On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Starrer Brahmastra 2 - Report

The latest report claims that Ayan Mukerji has stepped back as director of Yash Raj Films' Dhoom 4 due to creative differences.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ayan Mukerji, Dhoom 4
Ayan Mukerji reportedly quits Dhoom 4 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ayan Mukerji is reportedly not directing Yash Raj Films' Dhoom 4

  • He has quit the film following discussions with Aditya Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor

  • Ayan's last movie as a director was War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. It tanked at the box office

There have been reports of Aditya Chopra and Ayan Mukerji teaming up for Dhoom 4. But the latest report claims that Ayan has stepped back as director of the upcoming Yash Raj Films-backed project due to creative differences. According to the report, he has quit the movie following discussions with YRF and Ranbir Kapoor.

Why Ayan Mukerji exited Dhoom 4

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying that Ayan thinks that films like War 2 and Dhoom 4 were never meant for him, and he wants to explore projects that have "romance, drama with spectacle vibes and storytelling."

The source added, "Ayan was just executing what was written on paper by Shridhar Raghavan, and had little say on the script and screenplay. He does not want to be on another journey of just execution, as he is a passionate filmmaker who prefers to exclusively work on the written material and bring more to the screen than what's written."

SS Rajamouli, Ayan Mukerji - null
SS Rajamouli To Ayan Mukerji: 5 Directors Who Are Ruling The VFX Game And Reinventing Indian Cinema

BY Garima Das

The source also informed that he left the project after having conversations with Chopra and Kapoor. Both understood Ayan's point of view, and they parted ways on the right note.

Related Content
Related Content

"Ayan is now working on Brahmastra 2 and will take the film on floors in 2026. The writing work is concluded, and some polishing is going on during his stay in the Himalayas," added the source.

Aditya Chopra is considering a new director for the film. "Insiders at YRF have also suggested that the boss direct the new Dhoom film himself, as Ranbir has already allotted his dates for the new Dhoom film," the source said.

It would be interesting to see who YRF hires as director for the fourth instalment of Dhoom.

Celebrities in Mumbai - Instagram
'Brahmastra' x 'War 2' Crossover? Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar Join Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad For Dinner

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ayan Mukerji's last directorial was YRF's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The spy drama tanked at the box office.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Woolvaardt And Luus Look Formidable|SA-W 100/1 (14.2)

  2. India's Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge

  3. India A Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Rishabh Pant To Lead - Check Full List For Unofficial Tests

  4. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get Ravi Shastri's Backing

  5. Mohammad Rizwan Sacked: Pakistan Name New ODI Captain - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  2. Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

  3. Is Only One Kind Of Student Politics Allowed To Thrive?

  4. PM Modi Hails Armed Forces’ Role In Operation Sindoor, Praises Self-Reliance In Defense

  5. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  2. Hope, Interrupted: Gaza’s Moment Of Peace Falters Under Israel Fire

  3. Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

  4. Dogs Celebrated, Loyalties Honoured: Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival

  5. Florida Councillor Faces Backlash Over Anti-Indian Remarks On X

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike