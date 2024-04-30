Arti Singh Shares Heartfelt Wedding Video With Dipak Chauhan, Fans Gush Over Her Bridal Entry

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s wedding was an unforgettable event. Every aspect of their grand wedding was surreal, captivating netizens. Taking to her Instagram, the ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame recently shared her wedding video, and it’s simply stunning.
The 1 minute 30 second video showcases cherished moments from the couple’s wedding, capturing all the special moments from the big day. What netizens specifically loved is Arti’s walk down the aisle accompanied, evoking heartfelt emotions from everyone present. Additionally, glimpses of Karan Singh Grover and Bipashu Basu becoming emotional along with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah shedding tears of joy are also captured.
Advertisement
The bride dazzles in a red bridal lehenga embellished with intricate embroidery, adorned with stones, crystals, and studs. Completing her ensemble are a red chooda, matha patti, nath, kaleeras, and a kundan neckpiece. Meanwhile, the groom is dressed in a white sherwani, complementing his wife’s radiant attire.
Captioning the video, she wrote, “Arti..Deepak bina adhoori…Aur jab dono mil jaayein..Toh Ishwer muskuraake aashirwaad dete hain…Iss shubh milan ke shubh avsar per..Aapki blessings ka intzaar rahega (Arti is incomplete without Dipak and when both of them meet, then even god smiles and gives blessings. On the special occasion, we will look forward to your blessings.)”
Advertisement
Take a look at the adorable wedding post here:
Many took to the comments section to express their happiness over the wedding. One user commented, “Wedding with no drama no show off.....true feelings and emotion s seen in every face.” Another wrote, “The happiness and tears of the bride and groom are so pure in this wedding. May God bless you two with abundance happiness! Have a good married life.” Another chimed in, stating, “Seen such a beautiful wedding after long.”
A few hours post this wedding video, the actress shared unseen photos featuring her family from the wedding. Take a look here:
Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan tied the knot on April 25, and ever since, they’ve been keeping their fans captivated with their wedding celebrations, making public appearances and sharing heart-warming photos.