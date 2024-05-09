Art & Entertainment

Arjun Kapoor Gives A Glimpse Of His ‘Shoot Life’ From ‘Singham Again’ Set

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a glimpse of his busy work schedule as he posted a picture of his "shoot life" from the sets of 'Singham Again'.

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared a glimpse of his busy work schedule as he posted a picture of his "shoot life" from the sets of 'Singham Again'.

Arjun took to Instagram stories and shared a photo from his vanity van.

The actor took a mirror selfie and is seen shirtless in the picture.

The image also captured a glimpse of the perfume he uses and a coffee mug.

Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram stories
Arjun Kapoor on his Instagram stories Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actor captioned it: “Shoot life!! #Singhamagain.”

In the upcoming film, which features Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone, the actor will essay the role of an antagonist in director Rohit Shetty's movie.

The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh, is the fifth instalment of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu Factory Explosion: 8 Killed After Blast At Fireworks Factory Near Sivakasi
  2. Kerala Plus 2 Exams: Pass Percentage Decreases By 4.26 Per Cent
  3. Kedarnath, Gangotri, Yamunotri Temples To Open On Friday
  4. ED Opposes Interim Bail For Arvind Kejriwal Day Before SC To Hear His Plea
  5. Day In Pics: May 09, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Ayushmann Khurrana To Star In 'Border 2' Alongside Sunny Deol? Here's What We Know
  2. Alankrita Sahai's Pro-Tips For Clubbing: 'Don't Trust Blindly, Drink Responsibly, Keep Safe Company'
  3. Aashish Mehrotra Quits Rupali Ganguly Starrer 'Anupamaa' After Almost 4 Years: Thank You For Hating Me So Much
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Wears Outfit Inspired By Red Cricket Ball To Promote ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’
  5. Rajkummar Rao Reveals How Shah Rukh Khan Influenced Him To Buy Janhvi Kapoor's Rs 44 Crore Mumbai Flat
Sports News
  1. Everton Vs Sheffield United: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Comments
  2. PBKS Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Face Royal Challengers Bengaluru In Dharamsala
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Pose 157-Run Target For BAN-W In 5th T20I; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  4. Bajrang Punia: UWW Suspends Indian Wrestler After NADA's Provisional Sanction
  5. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. Are You A boomer, Millennial Or Gen Z? See How Your Texting Style Can Reveal It
  2. First Shipment Of Aid To The US-Built Floating Pier In Gaza Departs From Cyprus
  3. Beyond Ceasefire Talks: Israeli Attacks Feared To Intensify As Situation Worsens in Rafah
  4. Development Of India-Maldives Ties Based On Mutual Interests, Reciprocal Sensitivity: Jaishankar
  5. Combat Trainer Jet Of Bangladesh Air Force Crashes In River; Two Pilots Rescued
Latest Stories
  1. 'Won't Supply Weapons To Attack Rafah': Biden's Big Warning To Israel
  2. Air India Express Crisis: Airline Sacks Staff Reporting Sick In Protest, 85 Flights Cancelled | Know The Latest
  3. 'Heeramandi': Amul India Gives A 'Glittering' Shoutout To Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Debut Web Show In Latest Creative
  4. Assam Class 12 AHSEC Results Declared: When, Where, How To Check Scores | Details Inside
  5. Gujarat Class 12 HSC, GUJCET Results Declared: Direct Link, Timing, And Other Details Inside
  6. AHSEC Result 2024 Date, Time: Assam Board 12th HS Result Releasing On May 9 On resultsassam.nic.in
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: IND-W Pose 157-Run Target For BAN-W In 5th T20I; UWW Suspends Bajrang Punia
  8. Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: 2024 Election Is Rahul VS Modi, Says Shah; Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Men