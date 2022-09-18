Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram on Saturday evening to share a photo with her husband Virat Kohli and says that she misses him badly. Anushka is currently in London while Virat Kohli is in Mohali.

"The world seems brighter, exciting, more fun and overall just much much better in places as beautiful as these or even when cooped up in a hotel bio-bubble with this person (red heart emoji) #MissingHubby too much post," she captioned the photo in which they can be seen smiling as they posed together in London. Anushka wore a white T-shirt, matching pants and a denim jacket. She also carried a bag. On the other hand, Virat opted for a grey T-shirt, a jacket and a beanie.

Reacting to the post, Zareen Khan wrote, "Aww." Ranveer Singh and Karan Wahi added red heart and nazar amulet emojis. Zoya Akhtar posted black heart emojis. A few days ago, Virat had posted the same picture on his Instagram account and written, "Beautiful mornings."

Anushka has been shooting for her next film 'Chakda Xpress' in London. Virat arrived in Mohali on Saturday along with the Indian cricket team ahead of the first T20I match against Australia, which will take place on September 20.

Earlier this week, Anushka shared pictures of her coffee date with Virat. She dropped a series of photos on Instagram in which she and Virat sipped coffee and had conversations. She dropped a heart emoji along with the post.

'Chakda Xpress' is Anushka's comeback project after nearly four years. She was last seen in 'Zero' (2018) with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.