Actress Anushka Sharma, who is busy filming ‘Chakda Xpress’, a film on the life of former captain of India's national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami, shared a photo from her rehearsals. On Wednesday, the actress uploaded a sun-kissed photo with the message, "Kaash bachpan mein kuchh toh cricket kehla hota, toh aaj haalat aisi na hoti".

Earlier this week, she posted another selfie with the caption, "Tan' on ten”, according to a report by NDTV Movies.

The actress delights her Instagram followers by posting photos from her rehearsals. "That's how the last few days have been! #prep #ChakdaXpress #GetSweatGo,” the caption on her post read.

Sharma revealed her involvement with the project earlier this year by posting the teaser. She wrote in the caption, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. ‘Chakda Xpress’ is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket.”

‘Chakda Xpress’ is Sharma's first production since the birth of her daughter Vamika in 2021. Sharma married cricketer Virat Kohli in a private wedding in Italy in 2017. The actress was most recently featured in ‘Zero’, a 2018 film co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Sharma has appeared in movies such as ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, ‘PK’, ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’, ‘Sultan’, and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. Her most recent endeavour as a producer was the Netflix feature ‘Bulbbul’, which was a huge success. ‘Paatal Lok’, a super successful online series on Amazon Prime Video, was also produced by her.