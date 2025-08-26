Anupam Kher And Kirron Kher Celebrate 40th Wedding Anniversary By Sharing Love-Filled Posts For Each Other

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are ringing in their 40th wedding anniversary
The couple tied the knot on August 26, 1985
They wished each other on their anniversary with heartfelt messages
Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary today. To mark the occasion, Kher, 70, has dedicated a special post to his wife. The post was accompanied by a throwback video featuring Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe sending their best wishes to Kirron on Instagram.
Anupam Kher wishes Kiron Kher on 40th wedding anniversary
Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, "Dearest Kirron! HPY 40TH ANNIVERSARY! Wow! Feels like a lifetime! In our case it IS a lifetime! 10 years of beautiful friendship and 40Yrs of marriage! We have had our share of tough times. But we have survived these years with lot of grace, dignity and love! For many initial years we gave each other gifts and then it has been a bouquet of flowers (sic)."
The actor also wrote that when Kirron fell ill, her favourite series was Outlander, and how, in that year, he, through his agent in London, somehow reached out to the actors to get a personalised 'get well soon' video.
"The video brought a big smile on your face in those tough times. Can’t thank @samheughan and @caitrionabalfe enough for this wonderful human gesture! Since I have run out of our pics together, here is that video. Hope it brings a smile on your face even today. Love and prayers always! (sic)," he added.
Kirron also wished her husband with a heartwarming post alongside a throwback picture of both from an award function. She wished her "best friend and partner" on their anniversary and thanked him for all the wonderful years. "My life’s best years are with you. We travelled the world together, laughed and enjoyed every moment. God bless you always. Lots of love and a happy anniversary," she wrote and added red heart emojis.
Kirron Kher was previously married to Gautam Berry, with whom she had son Sikandar Kher. She and Anupam have been married since 1985.