Anupam Kher And Kirron Kher Celebrate 40th Wedding Anniversary By Sharing Love-Filled Posts For Each Other

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher wished each other on their 40th wedding anniversary with heartfelt posts on social media.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anupam Kher Kirron Kher wedding anniversary
Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher wish each other on 40th wedding anniversary Photo: Instagram/Anupam Kher
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are ringing in their 40th wedding anniversary

  • The couple tied the knot on August 26, 1985

  • They wished each other on their anniversary with heartfelt messages

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary today. To mark the occasion, Kher, 70, has dedicated a special post to his wife. The post was accompanied by a throwback video featuring Outlander stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe sending their best wishes to Kirron on Instagram.

Anupam Kher wishes Kiron Kher on 40th wedding anniversary

Sharing the video, Anupam wrote, "Dearest Kirron! HPY 40TH ANNIVERSARY! Wow! Feels like a lifetime! In our case it IS a lifetime! 10 years of beautiful friendship and 40Yrs of marriage! We have had our share of tough times. But we have survived these years with lot of grace, dignity and love! For many initial years we gave each other gifts and then it has been a bouquet of flowers (sic)."

The actor also wrote that when Kirron fell ill, her favourite series was Outlander, and how, in that year, he, through his agent in London, somehow reached out to the actors to get a personalised 'get well soon' video.

"The video brought a big smile on your face in those tough times. Can’t thank @samheughan and @caitrionabalfe enough for this wonderful human gesture! Since I have run out of our pics together, here is that video. Hope it brings a smile on your face even today. Love and prayers always! (sic)," he added.

Kirron also wished her husband with a heartwarming post alongside a throwback picture of both from an award function. She wished her "best friend and partner" on their anniversary and thanked him for all the wonderful years. "My life’s best years are with you. We travelled the world together, laughed and enjoyed every moment. God bless you always. Lots of love and a happy anniversary," she wrote and added red heart emojis.

Kirron Kher was previously married to Gautam Berry, with whom she had son Sikandar Kher. She and Anupam have been married since 1985.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retirement: Alyssa Healy Reveals How India’s Test Star Frustrated Australian Bowlers

  2. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  3. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  4. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  5. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka, US Open: World No. 2 Dominates In Straight-Set First-Round Victory

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Sebastian Ofner, US Open: Norwegian Cruises Past Ofner In First Round

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  4. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  5. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

Badminton News

  1. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Shuttler Faces Finnish Opponent

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova LIVE Score, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Eyes Victory Over 19-Year-Old Opponent

  3. HS Prannoy Vs Joakim Oldorff Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Kaloyana Nalbantova Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch 1st Round Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  3. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  4. India Stands Firm, Will Buy Oil From “Wherever It Gets The Best Deal,” Envoy Declares

  5. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  2. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  3. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  4. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  5. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

World News

  1. H-1B Under Fire: Senator Mike Lee, Marjorie Taylor Greene Question Indian Tech Hiring

  2. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  3. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  4. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  5. Israel Strikes Yemen: Netanyahu Warns Houthis Of Heavy Price After Sanaa Attack Kills Six

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 26, 2025: Predictions for Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Trump Says He Wants To Meet North Korea’s Kim Jong Un This Year

  3. Netanyahu Expresses Regret After Israeli Strike On Gaza Hospital Kills Journalists

  4. J&K Statehood: Supreme Court Schedules Hearing For October 10, Declines Urgent Listing

  5. ED Conducts Raids At AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Premises, AAP Says 'Fake'

  6. Rakesh Roshan Reveals Hrithik's Krrish Mask Was Made Of Wax; Took 6 Months To Design

  7. Pune Influencer Deletes Video Promoting Hindu-Muslim Harmony After Online Backlash

  8. Serie A: Juventus Condemns ‘Discriminatory Racist Remarks’ Against Weston McKennie In Parma Win