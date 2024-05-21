Art & Entertainment

Anuj Arora Has A Sweet Connection With Character He Plays In His Bollywood Debut Film

Television actor Anuj Arora, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the thriller murder mystery 'Koi Jaye Toh Le Aaye' shared about the sweet connection his role 'Vijay' has with him in real life.

Anuj Arora
Anuj Arora Photo: Instagram
Anuj, who has been a part of TV shows like 'Burey Bhi Hum Bhale Bhi Hum', 'Bandini', said the movie is more special for him as the name of his character is the same as his mother.

"I am playing Vijay, one of the lead characters, but I can’t reveal much about it. One special thing is that my name in the film is Vijay, and that is also my mother’s name. I am really looking forward to this role, and I hope it is well received by people," he said.

Though the release date of the movie has not been confirmed yet, the actor is hopeful that it will be released sometime next month.

He further shared that he is quite excited about the movie, as it took him 15 years to get here.

"It’s a surreal thought to see my film released. I am very fortunate. When I was approached, it was going to be a web series, but after the shoot and edit, the producers liked it so much that they decided to release it as a film. It’s a theatrical release, and I am excited to see it on the big screen. It’s like living a dream,” he said.

The film directed by Fahad Kashmiri, and produced by Vibhu Agarwal also stars Aakash Talwar, Heena Panchal, and Sherleen Dutt.

