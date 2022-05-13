Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively To Return For 'A Simple Favor' Sequel

‘A Simple Favor’ team of actresses Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and director Paul Feig are set to return for a sequel to the 2018 black comedy.

The movie, which was based on a 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell, featured Kendrick as Stephanie, a small town vlogger who tries to solve the disappearance of her mysterious and elegant friend Emily, played by Lively.

According to Deadline, Lionsgate and Amazon Studios are collaborating for the sequel, which will be directed by Feig and written by Jessica Sharzer.

Both Kendrick and Lively will reprise their roles from the first movie.

Feig will also produce the project through his banner Feigco Entertainment along with Laura Fischer.

‘A Simple Favor’ was a critical and commercial success for Lionsgate when it was released in September 2017, earning more than USD 97 million at the worldwide box-office.

Lively is currently looking forward to her feature directorial debut with ‘Seconds’ for Searchlight, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Bryan Lee O’Malley.

Kendrick was most recently featured in the Netflix drama ‘Stowaway’ and also starred in the second season of HBO Max’s ‘Love Life’. She will next star in the thriller film ‘Alice, Darling’.

[With Inputs From PTI]