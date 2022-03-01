Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain On Facing Tough Times After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Actress Ankita Lokhande married her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain in December 2021. They are having their first on-screen appearance on Star Plus’s new reality show ‘Smart Jodi’. The couple said that they first met each other in 2013. “We knew each other but we were not friends,” Ankita Lokhande said, adding that she ended up calling him when she was facing the “worst phase” of her life.

“One day, I don’t remember why I called him up. I somehow just needed him. That was the beginning. We dated each other for three years. In this time, we have understood each other very well. It has been a good phase irrespective of all ups and downs,” Lokhande said, adding, “This man, I want to tell to everyone, not everyone has the capability to stand with his woman through such a difficult time. He was there throughout."

'Smart Jodi' host Maniesh Paul played a video in which Jain recalled the “tough test for our relationship.” The couple didn’t mention late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s name but hinted how his death shook not only them but also the world. “Aisa turn aaya that left, not only us, but the whole world in shock. Whatever happened was shocking and sudden. No one is ever prepared to handle such a situation,” he said in the video. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom Ankita Lokhande was dating earlier, passed away in 2020.

Lokhande recalled how her husband understood that she needed support. “The time was such. People had different narratives. I was constantly being questioned. When I wouldn’t answer, they would make answers of their own because of which Vicky and I faced a lot,” she said.

The actress concluded by talking about how she feels lucky to have Vicky Jain in her life. “I am very lucky to have him. I had my perception of love but he has taught me a different definition. He loves me like no one has ever loved me before,” she said.