Forgotten Island Trailer 2: DreamWorks Emotional Fantasy Adventure Explores Friendship And Filipino Mythology

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Featuring H.E.R. and Liza Soberano, the film blends friendship, memory, and magical creatures in a visually striking world that has already generated strong online buzz.

Forgotten Island 2
Forgotten Island Trailer 2 Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Forgotten Island trailer 2 explores friendship, memory and Filipino mythology.

  • H.E.R. and Liza Soberano lead DreamWorks' original fantasy adventure.

  • DreamWorks Animation film arrives in theatres worldwide on September 25.

DreamWorks Animation has unveiled the Forgotten Island Trailer 2, giving audiences a fresh glimpse into one of the studio's most anticipated original films. The latest footage expands on the emotional stakes facing best friends Jo and Raissa, while offering a closer look at the mythical world of Nakali, a fantastical island inspired by Filipino folklore. With its vibrant animation and heartfelt story, the film is already drawing attention across social media and animation circles.

DreamWorks Forgotten Island expands its magical world

Directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado, the creative team behind the critically acclaimed Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Forgotten Island follows two lifelong friends standing at the crossroads of adulthood. After discovering a mysterious portal, they find themselves transported to Nakali, a realm filled with mythical creatures, ancient legends and unexpected dangers.

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The new trailer highlights several Filipino folklore-inspired beings, including the feared Manananggal. It also places greater emphasis on the film's central theme: the fear of losing people who have shaped our lives. Early reactions have praised the movie's blend of fantasy spectacle and emotional storytelling.

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Forgotten Island cast and Filipino mythology take centre stage

Grammy and Academy Award winner H.E.R. and actress Liza Soberano lead the voice cast as Jo and Raissa. Joining them are Dave Franco, Lea Salonga, Manny Jacinto, Jenny Slate, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy and Ronny Chieng. The film also marks H.E.R.'s first major voice acting role.

According to promotional material released by DreamWorks, the friendship between the two leads is tested when it is discovered that the memories of their entire relationship may be the price of returning home. The line that "your best friendship is worth fighting for" has been used as the film's central emotional hook.

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When is Forgotten Island releasing?

While the latest trailer focuses on the adventure and emotional conflict, the film's theatrical release has also been confirmed. Forgotten Island is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 25, 2026, with Universal Pictures handling distribution.

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