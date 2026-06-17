Hexed Teaser: Hailee Steinfeld Leads Magical World Of Witches And Secrets

Hexed follows Billie as she discovers magical powers and hidden family secrets.
Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones lead Disney's animated coming-of-age fantasy.
The Walt Disney Animation Studios film introduces audiences to the world of Hexe.
The Hexed teaser has finally arrived, introducing audiences to Disney's newest animated fantasy adventure. Led by Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones, the film follows a teenager whose ordinary life is turned upside down after she discovers she possesses magical abilities. The first footage offers a glimpse into a hidden world of witches, enchanted objects and long-buried family secrets, setting the stage for an emotional coming-of-age story.
Hexed teaser introduces Billie and the magical world of Hexe
According to details shared by ComicBookMovie.com, Hexed marks the 65th animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Steinfeld voices Billie, a teenager who struggles to fit into her everyday life until an unexpected incident unlocks her hidden powers.
Billie is soon transported to Hexe, a secret realm inhabited by witches and magical beings. There, she encounters Ms Quill, an enchanted feather pen voiced by Tracey Ullman, and Elias Quire, a mystical journal voiced by Stephen Fry.
It was explained by director Jason Hand that Billie feels out of place in her own world and begins to understand herself only after entering the magical realm.
Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones lead Disney's new fantasy film
Rashida Jones voices Billie's mother, Alice, whose cautious nature appears to create tension within the family. Director Jason Hand stated that Hexe becomes a place where Billie feels accepted for the first time and begins uncovering long-hidden truths about her family.
The film is directed by Jason Hand and Shiyoon Kim Veerasunthorn, with Josie Trinidad serving as co-director. Roy Conli and Yvett Merino have produced the project.
Steinfeld is no stranger to animated roles, having previously voiced Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel.
Disney has promoted the film with the tagline, "Welcome to Hexe, the world of witches." Hexed is set to release exclusively in theatres on November 25, 2026.