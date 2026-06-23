Powerpuff Girls Movie In Development: Warner Bros Revives Beloved Cartoon Network Superhero Trio

The Powerpuff Girls movie enters development under Warner Bros Pictures Animation.
The original franchise ran six seasons and inspired multiple adaptations.
Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup prepare for another big-screen adventure.
The Powerpuff Girls movie is officially in development, bringing one of animation's most beloved superhero teams back into the spotlight. Warner Bros. Pictures Animation announced that a new feature based on Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup is currently being developed, marking the latest attempt to expand the enduring Cartoon Network franchise for theatrical audiences.
The announcement was made during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. While the project is actively being worked on, reports indicate that the film has not yet received a final green light and key story details remain under wraps.
Powerpuff Girls animated film marks franchise revival
Created by Craig McCracken, The Powerpuff Girls first debuted in 1998 and quickly became one of Cartoon Network's defining shows. The series followed three kindergarten-aged superheroes who were accidentally created by Professor Utonium using sugar, spice, everything nice and a dose of Chemical X.
Together, the trio defended the city of Townsville from a colourful collection of villains while balancing everyday childhood challenges. The original series ran for six seasons before concluding in 2005 and developed a loyal fanbase across generations.
Warner Bros expands its animated movie slate
The upcoming Powerpuff Girls film joins a growing list of animated projects being developed by Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. The studio is investing heavily in theatrical animation with several high-profile titles already on its schedule.
The franchise has previously ventured onto the big screen with The Powerpuff Girls Movie in 2002. A television reboot followed in 2016, while a planned live-action adaptation was ultimately shelved before reaching audiences.
Although Warner Bros has yet to reveal the plot, cast or release plans, the announcement alone has generated excitement among longtime fans eager to see Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup return to cinemas. With nostalgia-driven revivals continuing to find success, the Powerpuff Girls could be poised for another major chapter.