Art & Entertainment

Anil Kapoor Drops A Still With Vijayashanti Marking 35 Yrs Of ‘Eeshwar’

Taking a trip down memory lane, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, on Saturday, shared the poster of 1989 K. Vishwanath-directorial film ‘Eeshwar’, celebrating its 35 years.

IANS
IANS

February 24, 2024

Poster of Eeshwar Photo: Social News XYZ
info_icon

Taking a trip down memory lane, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, on Saturday, shared the poster of 1989 K. Vishwanath-directorial film ‘Eeshwar’, celebrating its 35 years.

‘Eeshwar’ was a Hindi remake of 1986 Telugu film titled ‘Swathi Muthyam’. The original film has Kamal Haasan and Radhika in the lead.

The Hindi version features Anil as Ishwarchand Vishnuchand Brahmanand Verma. Actress Vijayashanti portrayed the character of Lalita.

Sharing the film’s poster and a romantic still on Instagram Stories, Anil wrote: “35 years of Eeshwar.”

The movie revolves around a story of a young man who faces various challenges and struggles in life. It was also remade in Kannada as ‘Swathi Muthu’.

On the work front, Anil was last seen in 'Fighter' and ‘Animal’. He next has ‘House Owner’ in the pipeline.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement