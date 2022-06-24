Anand Bhaskar Collective Talk About Creating Folk Music For 'Masoom'

Anand Bhaskar Collective talk about creating the album for the latest psychological thriller series 'Masoom'. The series features Boman Irani, Samara Tijori, Upasana Singh, Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh, and Manurishi Chaddha.





The album has four songs titled, 'Jogiye', 'Faqueera', 'Laila Majnu' and 'Vichhda'. Ranging in the Punjabi folklore genre, the album's songs have been penned by Ginny Diwan.



The lyrics have been voiced by Madhubanti Bagchi, Anand Bhaskar, Jatinder Singh, Shilpa Surroch, Piyush Kapoor and Romy.



Bhaskar said, "Decoding the musical essence of 'Masoom' owing to its unique storyline was not an easy task, but my repertoire with Mihir Desai paid off. Our thoughts were in sync regarding the direction we wanted to take with the title song."



"Through the songs, I wanted to tap into the raw serenading nature of Punjabi folklore and build a lyrically relevant and melodiously captivating soundtrack that featured human relationships," he says.



Irani also added, "'Masoom' carries a strong cinematic texture which Anand Bhaskar Collective's music has perfectly complemented. The mesmerising lyrics of the songs touch your heart and assure you."



"When I saw the final edit of the series and saw how beautifully it came together with the music, I was proud of what we brought before the audience," he concluded.



'Masoom' is set in Punjab. The series, directed by Mihir Desai and helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. It is an Indian rendition of the award-winning Irish series 'Blood', exploring family ties and deception after losing a loved one.



'Masoom' streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

[With Inputs From IANS]