Art & Entertainment

Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa’s Cross-Cultural Film ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ Slated For June 14 Release

Punjabi stars Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s forthcoming cross-cultural film, which has two titles: ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ in Punjabi and 'Chori Haryane Aali' for the Haryanvi version, is set to release on June 14.

Advertisement

Sonam Bajwa
Sonam Bajwa Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Punjabi stars Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s forthcoming cross-cultural film, which has two titles: ‘Kudi Haryane Val Di’ in Punjabi and 'Chori Haryane Aali' for the Haryanvi version, is set to release on June 14.

Ammy took to Instagram, where he shared the poster of the film, in which “Jaatni” Sonam is seen pulling the “jatt”, who is standing on a plough.

He captioned the poster: “The Jatt & Jaatni are here. Mere tere naal nahi, tere layi ladna hai chahna.”

Sonam shared the same poster and wrote: “The Jatt & Jaatni are here. Main thaare se nahi, thaare liye ladna chahoon.”

Advertisement

The film is directed by Rakesh Dhawan, who has previously helmed films such as 'Honsla Rakh' and 'Aja Mexico Chaliye'.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam Congress's X Account 'Hacked', Police Complaint Lodged
  2. Sam Pitroda Steps Down As Indian Overseas Congress Chairman
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Asghar Khan In Conversation With Laungi Bhuniya In Gaya, Bihar
  4. New Delhi: CBI Busts Bribery Racket At RML Hospital; Nine, Including Two Cardiologists, Arrested
  5. K'taka CM Hits Out At BJP Over Appointment To Temple Festival Panel
Entertainment News
  1. Youtuber Sanjyot Keer Heads To Cannes; Second Indian Chef After Vikas Khanna To Do So
  2. Fardeen Khan Shares Photos From His Look Test As Wali Mohammed From 'Heeramandi', Mentions How Excited He Was For The Role
  3. Sonali Bendre Nails Denim-On-Denim Look On A 'Breezy Afternoon'
  4. Sidharth Malhotra Sweats It Out In The Sun; Fans Say 'Old Siddy Is Back'
  5. French Actress, BAFTA Winner Isabelle Huppert Named Venice Film Fest Jury Head
Sports News
  1. County Championship: India Pacer Siddharth Kaul Signed By Northamptonshire
  2. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Lose Marcus Stoinis, Quinton De Kock Against Sunrisers Hyderabad
  3. India At ISSF World Cup Baku: Anant Jeet Singh Naruka Placed 20th, Mairaj Ahmad Khan 76th
  4. BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF
World News
  1. Starbucks Unveils Berry-Filled Summer Lineup With Tangy Raspberry Pearls: New Drinks And Exclusive Deals
  2. Whiff Of An Elusive Ceasefire As US Backs A Peace Deal?
  3. Mexico Tightens Travel Rules On Peruvians In A Sow Of Visa Diplomacy To Slow Migration To US
  4. Cruise Ship Worker Accused Of Stabbing 3 People With Scissors During Alaska Voyage
  5. Maldives Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer Aims To Deepen 'Longstanding Partnership' With India
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: Rahul Hits Back At Modi With ‘ED Probe’ Challenge On Ambani-Adani Charge
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: It's Harry Kane Vs Jude Bellingham As Real Madrid Take On Bayern In Champions League 2nd Leg SF