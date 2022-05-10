American Rapper Young Thug Arrested In Atlanta

Recently, it was revealed that American rapper and singer, Young Thug was amongst the people who were arrested for violating the states RICO act and street gang charges. Young Thug who is also known as Jeffrey Lamar Williams, is held at Fulton County Jail and was arrested in Buckhead, Atlanta.

According to AP reports, Young Thug was one of the three founders of the Young Slime Life, “a criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in Atlanta.” Additionally the reports said that the charges against the rapper included, “preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power and territory of the enterprise through acts of racketeering activity including murder, assault and threats of violence.”

Rapper Gunna from Atlanta was also amongst the 28 arrested people. After Young Thug’s arrest, his lawyer Brian Steel talked with local media and said that the rapper did not commit any crime. He said, "I’ll tell you the response to any allegation; Mr. Williams committed no crime whatsoever and we will fight to my last drop of blood to clear him.”

The rapper already has a criminal record of an arrest in 2016 for not presenting in the court and an arrest in 2017 on drug charges for possessions of meth, hydrocodone and marijuana. His new album, ‘Punk’ release a few months ago. Various artists including Gunna, J.Cole, Future, Drake, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Nate Ruess and more appear in the 20 track album.