Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt To Become Alia Bhatt-Kapoor: ‘I Don’t Want To Feel Left Out’

Alia shared that she has been planning to do it for a while but she didn't get the chance because of her many international travels after marriage

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 9:42 am

Actor Alia Bhatt, who tied the know with actor Ranbir Kapoor in April, will soon be changing her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor. The 'Darlings' actor shared that her screen name will always be Alia Bhatt, but she is going to change her name on her documents, including her passport. “I am happy to do it,” she told Mid-day.

When asked if she will change her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor, she replied in the affirmative. “I will and always will be Alia Bhatt. And now I am also a Kapoor,” she added.

Alia shared that she has been planning to do it for a while but she didn't get the chance because of her many international travels after marriage. Ranbir, on the other hand, “promptly” changed his marital status on his passport soon after the wedding. Talking about why she wants to change her name, Alia said, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out.”

Related stories

Alia Bhatt Reveals The Money She Charged For Her Debut Film 'Student Of The Year'

Ranbir Kapoor Jokes About Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy Weight Gain In Live Video; Fans Call The Actor ‘Insensitive’

Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy in June via Instagram. Sharing a photo from the hospital during her ultrasound, Alia wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨” Alia and Ranbir got married in an intimate ceremony. They later hosted a wedding reception at their home

On the film front, Alia co-produced her first film under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions recently. Titled Darlings, the film is currently streaming on Netflix. Her upcoming films include Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, and her debut Hollywood film Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot..

Tags

Art & Entertainment Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Indian Cinema Art And Entertainment Bollywood Marriage Bollywood Couples Cinema Halls Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Mother-To-Be Bipasha Basu Says 'I Got A Baby In My Belly' In A Cute Video, Husband Karan Singh Grover Comments

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?

Book Review: Whose Bengal Is It?