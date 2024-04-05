Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know

Alia, who recently met the filmmaker at Hope Gala in London, is reportedly the top contender for her Disney musical.

Advertisement

Instagram
Alia Bhatt With Gurinder Chadha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha is best known for her projects, ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ (2002) and ‘Bride & Prejudice’ (2004). The filmmaker is now on board Disney to direct an original musical feature, which will be inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history. Reportedly, the film is being written by Chadha along with screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges.

While the film has been grabbing everyone’s attention, there have been reports that Alia Bhatt is a strong contender for the lead role in the project. And when Gurinder attended the actor’s Hope Gala in London last month, the rumours further gained momentum. 

Advertisement

As per a report in Mid-Day, the two even met in January this year when the filmmaker was in India to attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira’s wedding. The daily quoted a source close to the development as saying, “The two have been in talks for a while. The final casting will happen only after the script is developed, but Alia is among the top casting choices.” 

Meanwhile, Alia has wrapped up her home production ‘Jigra’, which is helmed by Vasan Bala and also stars ‘The Archies’ actor Vedang Raina. She now has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’, co-starring actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, which is aimed for a release on Christmas 2025. Apart from that, she will play the lead role in the YRF spy film with director Shiv Rawail. The female-led spy film would also star Sharvari Wagh. 

Advertisement

%27Love%20And%20War%27%2C%20Alia%20Bhatt
'Love And War', Alia Bhatt Photo: X
info_icon

The source further added, “After playing a singer in Bhansali’s period drama and an undercover agent in Rawail’s movie, a Disney princess will be a great addition to Alia’s repertoire. Leading the big-budget international project will also be a step forward towards making her presence felt in Hollywood after ‘Heart of Stone’ [2023].” 

If indeed Alia gets on board for Gurinder’s Disney musical, the actress would reportedly kick off work on it in the second half of 2025. An official announcement on the same is currently awaited.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained