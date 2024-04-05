Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha is best known for her projects, ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ (2002) and ‘Bride & Prejudice’ (2004). The filmmaker is now on board Disney to direct an original musical feature, which will be inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history. Reportedly, the film is being written by Chadha along with screenwriter Paul Mayeda Berges.
While the film has been grabbing everyone’s attention, there have been reports that Alia Bhatt is a strong contender for the lead role in the project. And when Gurinder attended the actor’s Hope Gala in London last month, the rumours further gained momentum.
As per a report in Mid-Day, the two even met in January this year when the filmmaker was in India to attend Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira’s wedding. The daily quoted a source close to the development as saying, “The two have been in talks for a while. The final casting will happen only after the script is developed, but Alia is among the top casting choices.”
Meanwhile, Alia has wrapped up her home production ‘Jigra’, which is helmed by Vasan Bala and also stars ‘The Archies’ actor Vedang Raina. She now has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’, co-starring actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, which is aimed for a release on Christmas 2025. Apart from that, she will play the lead role in the YRF spy film with director Shiv Rawail. The female-led spy film would also star Sharvari Wagh.
The source further added, “After playing a singer in Bhansali’s period drama and an undercover agent in Rawail’s movie, a Disney princess will be a great addition to Alia’s repertoire. Leading the big-budget international project will also be a step forward towards making her presence felt in Hollywood after ‘Heart of Stone’ [2023].”
If indeed Alia gets on board for Gurinder’s Disney musical, the actress would reportedly kick off work on it in the second half of 2025. An official announcement on the same is currently awaited.