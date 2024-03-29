Alia Bhatt Hosts Hope Gala In London, Gurinder Chadha And Harshdeep Kaur Mark Their Presence

Actor Alia Bhatt turned host for the Hope Gala in London on Thursday evening. With the event, she raised money for underprivileged adolescents in India with an aim to help them via the Salaam Bombay foundation. Also present at the event were musician Harshdeep Kaur, along with comedian Rohan Joshi and director Gurinder Chadha.
The official Instagram of Mandarin Oriental, the venue of the gala, shared a reel and gave a glimpse of Alia’s event. In the reel, Alia can be seen in two looks. While she wore a maroon dress with diamante detailing for the red carpet and posed for the cameras, she later changed into a cream, embroidered lace saree for the gala. She even delivered a speech at the venue, and fans are keen to know what she spoke at the event.
Meanwhile, from the event, Rohan also shared a picture of him and Alia on stage, having a conversation. Gurinder too shared a video of Harshdeep’s performance on her Instagram, and wrote, “Wonderful evening for @salaambombay charity @harshdeepkaurmusic #aaliabhatt.” In the video, Harshdeep is seen performing one of her hit songs, and she commented on Chadha’s video of her, “It was so good to see you!! Love you and a big japhhiiiii.”
Coming to work, Alia has wrapped up shooting for Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’, which also stars Vedang Raina. Last year, she debuted in Hollywood with the Gal Gadot-starrer ‘Heart of Stone’. Moving ahead, she will feature in a spy film, starring Bobby Deol and Sharvari Wagh. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love And War’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.
Meanwhile, Alia was clicked leaving for London on Wednesday night at the Mumbai airport. She was left smiling when one of the photographers referred to her as ‘vahini.’ In a video on social media, Alia was seen rushing to the airport gate and a photographer said, ‘Vahini (sister-in-law) namaskar,’ leaving her with a huge smile.