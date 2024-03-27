Alia Bhatt To Reportedly Host Her First Charity Event, 'Hope Gala', In London

Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of the most successful actresses in the film fraternity, and she is among the few actresses who have represented India on an international scale. She has been involved in numerous projects and endorsements. Now, most recently, it has been reported that the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ actress will be hosting her first-ever charity gala in London.
Scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 28, this prestigious event will take place in collaboration with the esteemed Mandarin Oriental Hotel group, hosted at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park in the British capital.
Named the ‘Hope Gala,’ this event holds significant importance, as it seeks to provide support to the actress’ selected charity, Salaam Bombay. This charitable organization is committed to empowering the most vulnerable children in the city of Mumbai by providing essential opportunities through various programs. These various initiatives include in-school workshops which focus on leadership and advocacy, as well as after-school academies dedicated to skill-building and personality development. Through these comprehensive efforts, the aim of Salaam Bombay is to instill confidence, enhance self-esteem, and emphasize on the importance of education among the ‘at-risk’ youth in Mumbai.
As for the Gala, it is poised to be a grand affair, and reportedly many distinguished personalities, including industrialists and philanthropists from India and London alike, will be attending. The goal of the event is set to foster a strong bond of goodwill and generosity.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has recently completed shooting for Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra,’ in which she will share screen space with Vedang Raina. The eagerly-awaited film will grace the silver screens on September 27, 2024.