Alia Bhatt To Reportedly Host Her First Charity Event, 'Hope Gala', In London

Named the ‘Hope Gala,’ this event holds significant importance, as it seeks to provide support to the actress’ selected charity, Salaam Bombay. This charitable organization is committed to empowering the most vulnerable children in the city of Mumbai by providing essential opportunities through various programs. These various initiatives include in-school workshops which focus on leadership and advocacy, as well as after-school academies dedicated to skill-building and personality development. Through these comprehensive efforts, the aim of Salaam Bombay is to instill confidence, enhance self-esteem, and emphasize on the importance of education among the ‘at-risk’ youth in Mumbai.