When Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced that he has roped in Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal for ‘Love And War’, fans could not contain their excitement. A lot of details about the plot of the film have been kept under wraps. Fans only know that the movie will be released on Christmas next year. However, a recent report sheds some light on the plot and Alia Bhatt’s character in the film.
According to a report by Peeping Moon, the movie will be a period drama. This love story will be set against the backdrop of a raging war. The report has revealed that this film will apparently pay homage to Raj Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar's most-loved film, ‘Sangam.’ Additionally, the report also revealed that the cast of the film will play complex characters and will be seen in a new avatar.
The report mentioned that Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role of jazz singer in ‘Love And War.’ Bhatt is quite excited about this new challenge because she has sung for her films in the past. While the mystery around her character has been unveiled, the information about Kapoor and Kaushal’s character is still under wraps. The actors have already started preparing for this film as it is expected to start production by the end of this year. The makers have aimed to release the film on Christmas 2025.
Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’ alongside Vedang Raina. Ranbir Kapoor is currently in the news for Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana.’ Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in ‘Bad Newz’ where he will share the screen with Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri.