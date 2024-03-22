Vicky Kaushal has an interesting lineup of films ahead, including ‘Bad Newz’ and ‘Chhaava’. However, it is 'Love and War', opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, that has caught everyone’s attention.
Vicky, who recently appeared on a recent episode of ‘No Filter Neha’, said that he is looking forward to working along with Ranbir-Alia and sharing the same set with them. The 'Sam Bahadur' actor said, “He (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) is, I think, a master of his craft and to get this opportunity means the world to me. I'm really, really looking forward to this journey to start because it's not just going to be under the direction of Sanjay Sir but also with 2 just amazing actors, Alia and RK. I have worked with them individually. I'm so looking forward to being on the same set with them.”
Advertisement
On January 24, 'Love and War' announcement was made, and the film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali would feature Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal - together on the screen for the first time. It is said that the film is expected to begin shooting in November 2024.
Meanwhile, Vicky also shared his working experience with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Dunki’, and mentioned how he is extremely happy to have a drunk scene with him in the film, and had his character dying in his arms. He also shared that it was only after ‘Masaan’ that he started getting calls from the directors himself.
Advertisement
‘No Filter Neha’ season 6 streams on JioTV and JioTV+ with new episodes dropping every Thursday.