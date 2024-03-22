Vicky, who recently appeared on a recent episode of ‘No Filter Neha’, said that he is looking forward to working along with Ranbir-Alia and sharing the same set with them. The 'Sam Bahadur' actor said, “He (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) is, I think, a master of his craft and to get this opportunity means the world to me. I'm really, really looking forward to this journey to start because it's not just going to be under the direction of Sanjay Sir but also with 2 just amazing actors, Alia and RK. I have worked with them individually. I'm so looking forward to being on the same set with them.”