Not much is known about the plot of ‘Love And War.’ However, fans are speculating that the movie will be a love triangle. The source added, “'Love And War’ is essentially a love triangle with war in its backdrop. Ranbir’s performance in ‘Animal’ blew SLB’s mind away. While ‘Love And War’ is an action love story on the face of it, the inter-character dynamic holds key importance. While Alia and Vicky’s part have their own share of challenges in terms of performances, SLB over the years was looking to find a face for the role that Ranbir is doing at the moment.”