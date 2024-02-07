Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is gearing up for his upcoming directorial. The movie will bring these actors on screen for the first time. Titled ‘Love And War’, a lot of details about the film have been kept under wraps. However, a recent report reveals that Ranbir Kapoor is set to play a grey character in this film.
As reported by Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in to play a grey character in ‘Love And War.’ The role is challenging and Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought Ranbir was perfect for this role. The news portal quoted a source who said, “It’s a twisted grey character and warrants the presence of someone who is not just a great actor but also a superstar. It has elements of heroism but deep within lies the psychic undertones.”
‘Love And War’ is the second time Ranbir Kapoor will be acting in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. The first was his debut film – ‘Saawariya.’ The source continued, “It’s a solid subject with strong scope for performance and that’s what has excited both Ranbir and SLB to reunite after 17 long years.”
Not much is known about the plot of ‘Love And War.’ However, fans are speculating that the movie will be a love triangle. The source added, “'Love And War’ is essentially a love triangle with war in its backdrop. Ranbir’s performance in ‘Animal’ blew SLB’s mind away. While ‘Love And War’ is an action love story on the face of it, the inter-character dynamic holds key importance. While Alia and Vicky’s part have their own share of challenges in terms of performances, SLB over the years was looking to find a face for the role that Ranbir is doing at the moment.”
‘Love And War’ marks the second time Alia Bhatt will work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’ This film will be Vicky Kaushal’s first film with the ‘Devdas’ director. The film has been scheduled to release on Christmas 2025.