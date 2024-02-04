Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black' Releases On OTT On Its 19th Anniversary - Check Details Inside

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’ is considered to be one of his best works to date. The Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan starrer won several awards at multiple award shows. As the movie turns 19 today, ‘Black’ is now finally available to stream on OTT.
Inspired by the life and book of Helen Keller, ‘Black’ is now available on OTT. The film can now be streamed on Netflix. Taking to their Instagram, the streaming giant made this announcement. Netflix India shared a teaser of ‘Black.’ Along with the teaser, they wrote, “It's been 19 years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black released, and today we're celebrating its first-ever digital release on Netflix! Debraj and Michelle's journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion.”
This announcement about ‘Black’ by Netflix India has left fans ecstatic. The post has fetched over 21K likes. Take a look at the post here.
Reacting to the news, one fan wrote, “One of the best movies that came out from India!” A second fan commented, “I'VE BEEN SEARCHING EVERYWHERE YO WATCH THIS... AND FINALLY IT'S HERE” A third fan said, “Wow!! I remember weeping profusely in the theatre while watching this!”
‘Black’ revolves around the life of Michelle and her teacher, Debraj. Michelle loses her eyesight and hearing after she recovers from an illness. She develops a bond with her elderly alcoholic teacher who later develops Alzheimer’s disease. The film starred Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Shernaz Patel, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Nandana Sen in pivotal roles. Upon its release, the film was appreciated by the audience and the critics. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it was released in theatres on February 4, 2005.