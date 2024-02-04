Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black' Releases On OTT On Its 19th Anniversary - Check Details Inside

Inspired by the life and book of Helen Keller, ‘Black’ is now available on OTT. The film can now be streamed on Netflix. Taking to their Instagram, the streaming giant made this announcement. Netflix India shared a teaser of ‘Black.’ Along with the teaser, they wrote, “It's been 19 years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black released, and today we're celebrating its first-ever digital release on Netflix! Debraj and Michelle's journey has been an inspiration to all of us, and we hope it instills you with strength and compassion.”