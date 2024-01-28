Amitabh Bachchan Expresses His Views On The Ongoing Debate Between Bollywood And South Film Industry

During his address, the 81-year-old actor praised Malayalam and Tamil films for their authenticity. "Regional cinema has been doing very well. But when we talk to them, they say they are making the same kind of films that we do in Hindi. They just change the dressing so that they look beautiful. A lot of the people I’ve met said, 'We are remaking your old films; there’s 'Deewar,' 'Shakti,' and 'Sholay' somewhere in all our stories.' Malayalam and some of the Tamil cinema are authentic and aesthetic. This whole idea of pointing fingers at a particular region and saying that unki acchi chal rahi hai, humari nahi (they are better than us) is not right," he added.