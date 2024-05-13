Art & Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Celebrates Mother's Day With Her 'Precious Ones', Netizens Ask, 'Where Is Raha?'

Alia Bhatt hosted a Mother's Day party and celebrated with mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Instagram
Alia Bhatt's Mother's Day Celebration Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On May 12, Bollywood’s beloved celebrity couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor turned hosts to celebrate Mother’s Day. The actress offered her huge fan following a sneak peek into their festivities.

Taking to her Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared an endearing photo, featuring her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, her mother, Soni Razdan, her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. The picture captures the family seated on a balcony adorned with lights, coming together on a couch for the occasion. Soni embraces her daughters, Alia and Shaheen, while Neetu holds a decorative umbrella, beaming as she poses with Ranbir.

The family donned coordinating white attire for the occasion—Alia was spotted in a stylish shirt dress, while Ranbir chose a sleeveless T-shirt paired with black pants. Neetu sported a white shirt paired with matching trousers. Soni Razdan and Shaheen also opted for elegant white ensembles.

Sharing the all-smiles photo, the actress captioned it, “Precious moments with my precious ones #happymothersday”

Alia and Ranbir, too, share a daughter, Raha, who has garnered a fan base of her own. The infant has been the center of attention ever since her parents revealed her face. Whenever she is spotted in public, the internet can’t help but obsess over her and her cutesy smile.

So, when this photo was posted, netizens were curious about Raha’s whereabouts. A netizen commented, “It’s totally unfair Alia. Where is our Raha? Why you didn’t add Raha also in the group?” Another questioned, “Why didn’t you bring Raha in this photo?” One comment read, “Raha we miss you here!”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be attending Gucci’s first Cruise collection by Creative Director Sabato De Sarno in London on May 13 at 9 PM BST in the capacity of a brand ambassador. Acting wise, she will be next seen in ‘Jigra’ opposite Vedang Raina, which is set to release on September 27, 2024.

