Preity Zinta Heartfelt Mother's Day Note: 'It's Really A Job Where There Is Very Little Gratitude'

The 'Veer-Zaara' actress wrote a note which read as: "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there... I could never have imagined, being a mother would change me so much. If someone told me 3 years ago that I would voluntarily put myself second to someone in the world, all the time, every time, I would have laughed and dismissed it! Guess what!!! I was so wrong. Now, the kids always come first. Not because I have to but because I want to. How silly and immature of me to have thought otherwise. It doesn't matter how tired I am, how busy I am or how hungry I am, the kids always come first."