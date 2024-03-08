Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Sends Out Maha Shivaratri Wishes To Fans: ‘Jai Mahakaal’

On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Friday, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who has also lent his voice for a song on Lord Shiva, has sent out wishes.

IANS
March 8, 2024
Instagram
Akshay Kumar Photo: Instagram
Akshay, who played Lord Shiva in the film ‘OMG 2’, took to X (formerly called Twitter), where he shared a picture of Lord Shiva and wrote: “Devon ke hai dev. Har har Mahadev. Maha Shivaratri ki hardik shubhkaamnain. Jai Mahakaal.”

Last month, Akshay dropped the soul-stirring music video of the song titled 'Shambhu’, sung by the actor himself, which showcases the superstar’s transformation into a devoted Shiv Bhakt, radiating reverence for Lord Shiva.

On the acting front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. It also stars Tiger Shroff and will be released on Eid.

Akshay Kumar

