Wednesday, Jul 06, 2022
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Queen Nandini Look In Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' Released

Ace director Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', featuring Vikram, Karthi, Jeyem Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will release in cinemas globally on September 30.

Updated: 06 Jul 2022 3:28 pm

On the heels of releasing the first looks of actor Vikram as Aditya Karikalan and actor Karthi as Vanthiyathevan from director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, 'Ponniyin Selvan', the makers of the much-awaited epic film on Wednesday released the first look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Queen Nandini in the film.

Lyca Productions, which is producing the film along with Ratnam's Madras Talkies, tweeted the first look picture of Bachchan in the film and said, "Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the queen of Pazhuvoor!" The film, the first part of which will release on September 30 this year, will release in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

The film is based on the classic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by eminent writer Kalki. The film, called by Ratnam as his dream project, will be among the most expensive projects ever undertaken in the country.

The film has the best business handling for each of its departments. A. R. Rahman is scoring the music for this epic historical and the cinematography is by Ravi Varman. National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani is in charge of production design while Ratnam's trusted editor Sreekar Prasad is the editor.

[With Inputs From IANS]

