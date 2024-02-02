The upcoming edition of EDM fest Vh1 Supersonic, which is a popular music festival in India known for its diverse lineup featuring international and local artists, will be held in Pune from February 16 to February 18. This year, it will be headlined by Major Lazer and the talented Indian singer-rapper King.
While the audience can’t wait to catch him live at Vh1 Supersonic 2024, check out the five top tracks by him.
Nonetheless, it would not be wrong to say that King has emerged as a dynamic force in the music industry, thanks to his distinct style and compelling lyrical prowess. He is known for seamlessly blending traditional Indian sounds with contemporary beats, thereby carving a niche for himself in the ever-evolving landscape of music. While we can’t wait to catch him live at Vh1 Supersonic 2024, check out the five top tracks by him:
‘Maan Meri Jaan’
This track certainly crossed a new height of being viral. King’s following of retro music and immense love for Bollywood melodies, brought out this ultimate romantic, beautiful love song with a melody that pays its tribute to the 90’s. The track talks about everlasting love, the kind that lasts a lifetime.
‘Tu Aake Dekhle’
The song was released in 2020, and is a hip-hop track with a catchy tune and a powerful message. The lyrics are about the singer’s desire to be with his lover, and his determination to win her heart, which eventually won over the world.
‘Tu Jaana Na Piya’
The romantic song was released in 2023, and is a soulful ballad with a beautiful melody and lyrics. The lyrics speak about the singer’s love for his partner, and his fear of losing her.
‘Ilzaam’
Released in April 2022, the track is a powerful and emotional song featuring Arjun Kanungo. It marks the first single from King's debut album, ‘INDUSTRY’.
‘Crown’
This song delves deep into the profound themes of existentialism, and talks about the intricate connection between humanity and nature, and the spiritual dimensions that define our existence.