Adam Levine Reportedly Cheats On Pregnant Wife Behati Prinsloo, Wants To Name Unborn Baby After His Mistress

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine has reportedly been accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo.

Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo
Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 11:25 am

A woman named Sumner Stroh spilled the tea on TikTok about her alleged affair with the pop star more than a week after it was reported that the couple is expecting their third child together, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Sumner said in her TikTok video, "I was having an affair with a man who's married to Victoria's Secret model."

She claimed, "At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated."

"Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point. So, I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life," she continued.

The Instagram model showed an alleged DM that she received from Levine in which he asked if it's okay with her if he names his unborn baby after her.

"Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's a boy I really wanna name it Sumner (sic). You ok with that? DEAD serious," read the message, with a shrugging emoji.

After reading his DM, Sumner said she feels "like I have to be in hell at this point. My morals were unknowingly being compromised."

She said she "never wanted to come forward," knowing "the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model," and the "stereotypes" associated with being an influencer.

As to why she came forward with it now, she said she "sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid-so here I am."

Sumner also shared a message on her Instagram Story.

"Aware many people will try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions," she wrote after posting the TikTok.

"I don't feel like I'm doing any favors, considering the manner this had to go about. It's a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good."

Levine has not responded to the woman's affair claim. He and Behati have been married since July 19, 2014 after dating for two years.

They welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose, on September 21, 2016, and their second child, another daughter named Gio Grace, was born on February 15, 2018.

