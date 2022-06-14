Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Siddhanth Kapoor Released On Bail After Being Held For Drug Charges

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested with four other people for taking drugs at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel. He is the son of actor Shakti Kapoor and brother to actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Siddhanth Kapoor Instagram/@siddhanthkapoor

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 2:39 pm

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor was released on bail late on Monday night (June 13). He was held on the charges of consuming drugs at a rave party in a hotel in Bengaluru. He is the son of veteran film personality, Shakti Kapoor. 

The actor and the four others who were arrested were released on station bail with a direction that they have to depose before the police as and when required, a police official said.

The actor, brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, was detained by police on Sunday (June 12) night at a five-star hotel on MG Road here during an alleged rave party. 

"It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for taking drugs in the blood test report," the Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled had told reporters on Monday. 

About 35 people present during the party were subjected to medical examination and five of them, including Kapoor, were confirmed to have consumed drugs.

In the raid, police also seized seven 'Ecstasy' pills and a packet of marijuana from the party area. The accused have been booked under sections 22A, 22B and 27B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The police had uncovered drug abuse in a section of the Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.

[With Inputs From PTI]

