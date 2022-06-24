Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Actor Jai Lends Helping Hand To Junior Artiste Preparing For UPSC Exams

Actor Jai has lent a helping hand to a young junior artiste actress Manisha Priyadarshini for her UPSC preparations.

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 6:29 pm

Actor Jai has lent a helping hand to a young junior artiste, who is preparing for the UPSC exams. Sources close to the actor say that actress Manisha Priyadarshini, who is best known for playing the supporting role of actor Vemal's younger sister in the superhit film 'Kalavani', is a civil service aspirant who is preparing hard for the UPSC exams.

Priyadarshini, who is acting in both television and in films, has also been consistently excelling in her studies and is simultaneously pursuing her college education. Sources say she is presently doing her final year LLB course.

Priyadarshini's mom has high hopes on her and nurtures the dream that someday her daughter will turn an IAS officer. The young actress, looking to fulfill her mother's dream, has begun preparations for the UPSC. However, she did not have funds to purchase books for preparing for the highly competitive exam and so approached actor Jai for help.

The actor has not only helped by purchasing all the books she wanted for her but has also promised her all help in future as well. Manisha recently met Jai and thanked him for all the help he had extended to her, the sources added.

[With Inputs From IANS]

