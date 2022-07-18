Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Actor-Director Karu Pazhaniappan Explains Why He's Happy To Play A Villain

Actor Karu Pazhaniappan explains why he accepted the role of a villain in K. Thamaraiselvan's upcoming film 'Nadhi.'

Karu Pazhaniappan
Updated: 18 Jul 2022 11:07 am

Actor and director Karu Pazhaniappan, who plays the antagonist in K. Thamaraiselvan's upcoming film 'Nadhi,' says he readily agreed to play the villain when the film's director hesitantly approached him for the role.

Speaking at the trailer launch event, Pazhaniappan, who has acted as a hero in Tamil films, said: "The director, while narrating the script, was a little hesitant to ask me if I would play a negative role. Little did he know that I was on the lookout for antagonist roles as it gives me space to perform. A villain's character can talk without any restrictions, whereas the hero's comes with limitations."

Pazhaniappan said that what he liked the most about director Thamaraiselvan was that he has neatly completed the movie without any confusion and with clarity.

Urging the film's producer to work with the director again, Pazhaniappan said: "I request the crew to kickstart their next project immediately after the success of this movie. Anandhi has come up with a fabulous performance in this movie. Her character is so unique that it will be appreciated. This is going to be a movie that will be recognized by audiences from all categories."

The movie, a commercial entertainer featuring Sam Jones and Kayal Anandhi in the lead roles, revolves around the concept of love and friendship and deals with social issues prevailing in the world today.

The movie is all set for a theatrical release on July 22.

[With Inputs from IANS]

