Tuesday, Jun 07, 2022
Art & Entertainment

Abir Chatterjee's 'Avrodh 2' Gets A Release Date

The military drama series 'Avrodh 2: The Siege Within' featuring Abir Chatterjee will release on June 24 on Sony LIV.

A Still From 'Avrodh 2: The Siege Within' Trailer YouTube/@SonyLIV

Updated: 07 Jun 2022 8:16 pm

SonyLIV on Tuesday (June 7) announced the release of its military drama series ‘Avrodh 2: The Siege Within’ on June 24. The ninth chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book 'India's Most Fearless' inspired the second season of 'Avrodh'. The first chapter of the book was used as the foundation for the first season of the show.

Abir Chatterjee, Neeraj Kabi, Mohan Agashe, Anant Mahadevan, Aahana Kumra, Rajesh Khattar, and Sanjay Suri are among the cast members of 'Avrodh 2.'

Chatterjee, who makes his Hindi OTT debut after starring in Bengali films like ‘Hrid Majharey’, ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’ and ‘Feluda’, said he was thrilled to play an income-tax officer in the upcoming series.

"My debut in the Hindi web series couldn't have come at a better moment as this is the perfect project to get myself started. A double dose of thrills, action, and entertainment infuses this season's tale with an even greater sense of intrigue. In the show, I play an income-tax officer called Pradeep, and it's been a rewarding experience to depict him in all of his facets, from a disciplined officer to a devoted family man," he added.

Directed by Raj Acharya and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Juggernaut Productions, the story is penned by Brijesh Jayrajan and Sudeep Nigam.

Amit Sadh starred in the first season of ‘Avrodh: The Siege Within’, which was based on a fictionalised account of the 2016 Uri incident and the surgical strikes that followed.

[With Inputs From PTI]

